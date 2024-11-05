Female managing director of Philippines-based IT firm among IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year

A managing director of an information technology (IT) company in the country secured a spot among the honorees at Asia CEO Awards 2024.

Rosette Carrao of delaware Philippines was among the awardees in IT-BPM Techblazer of the Year.

The IT-BPM, or Information and Technology-Business Process Management, Techblazer award is given to the individuals who showed leadership in contributing to the success of a country’s economic growth and global competitiveness. It is under the sponsorship of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

The Asia CEO Awards is the business awards event in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, aiming to advocate the country as a business destination.

Carrao was also the only female recipient among the eight honorees in the category.

She stated that the company “would continue to advocate for leveraging technology to create meaningful impacts across all industries while empowering women in tech to lead the way.”

The IT firm, which was in its first year of nomination, supported industries, like real estate, utilities, and food and beverage, through cutting-edge technologies to become smart and sustainable.

The company’s Global Delivery Center also played a key part in its success, as Filipino consultants provided world-class services to other delaware companies in Europe, which strengthened its global presence.

Meanwhile, Simone Pigason, the senior vice president for customer success, said that the company aimed to advance their work in the future following the recognition.

Delaware Philippines offers advanced information and communication technology solutions and services and currently serves seven countries, with over 150 consultants based in the country.