Pizza chain resumes delivery with food delivery app after ‘system issues’

A pizza restaurant chain has resumed its delivery transactions with a food delivery platform after cutting it off last week following “repeated challenges.”

Yellow Cab Pizza Co. on Sunday, November 10, said that diners can now order at selected branches through foodpanda after addressing “system issues” and improving processes.

“We are resuming delivery transactions through the foodpanda app starting today. Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to fix issues,” the pizza chain said on Facebook.

In the caption, Yellow Cab also thanked customers for their “patience and support” as it improves their service.

Last Friday, November 8, the pizza chain said it was “suspending” its delivery transactions with the particular app after experiencing “repeated challenges.”

It did not go into further details but said that “ongoing service issues” on foodpanda’s platform had disrupted their “standards of reliability, accuracy, and quality.”

Some Filipinos speculated it could be related to Yellow Cab’s promo in its SM Cubao branch, during which patrons received huge discounts on its 2-in-1 Bundle offering.

There were claims that the staff believed their account at the food delivery platform was “hacked” since they were the only branch with the promo.

It resulted in several delivery riders and customers flocking to their particular branch for allegedly hundreds of orders.

RELATED: Pizza chain cuts off transactions with food delivery app amid ‘repeated challenges’

Meanwhile, foodpanda has not publicly released a statement concerning the alleged incident.

Apart from the food delivery app, diners can also order from the pizza chain through its Max’s Group delivery app, its website, its hotline, or the apps, GrabFood and Pick.A.Roo.