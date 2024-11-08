Pizza chain cuts off transactions with food delivery app amid ‘repeated challenges’

A pizza restaurant chain is cutting off its delivery transactions with a food delivery app after experiencing “repeated challenges.”

Yellow Cab Pizza Co. announced on Friday, November 8, that it is suspending its transactions with foodpanda without disclosing details.

“We thank you for allowing us to serve you and fulfill the orders that came from an issue with one of our delivery platforms,” it said in a caption of its Facebook post.

“We appreciate your continued understanding and support. Rest assured, we will be serving all preorders made prior to this announcement,” the restaurant added.

Yellow Cab cited “ongoing service issues” as among the reasons for cutting off its transactions with foodpanda.

“We’re committed to delivering our best to you, but ongoing service issues on foodpanda’s platform have disrupted our standards of reliability, accuracy, and quality,” it said in a statement.

“After repeated challenges, we are suspending our delivery transactions on foodpanda,” the pizza chain added.

It said that its patrons can still order through the Max’s Group delivery app, through its website, through its hotline, or through the apps of GrabFood and Pick.A.Roo.

Connected to a promo?

While the pizza chain did not cite specific details, some Filipinos speculate it might be related to a recent promo in its branch in SM Cubao.

A Facebook user from a private group claimed that a 2-in-1 Bundle offering of Yellow Cab in foodpanda was just P249.

In the app, the price was reportedly P899. It has an original price of P1,549.

Another Facebook user claimed to be at the branch at 3 a.m. on Thursday, November 7.

The user also included photos that featured several riders and customers by the counter and three Yellow Cab staff looking at a mobile phone.

This user alleged that a staff of the pizza chain said its foodpanda account got “hacked,” adding that it was the reason why their branch was the only one with a promo.

The staff reportedly said they were coordinating the concern with the food delivery platform at that time. They also said they had stopped production following the incident due to the influx of orders.

The incident was also talked about on Reddit, particularly in the r/CasualPH subreddit, where a user claimed a 2-in-1 Bundle offering of the Yellow Cab was just priced at P249.

“Ang daming tao ngayon sa store nila. 400 [plus] orders ang pending,” a Redditor claimed.

Another Redditor alleged that a similar incident happened to the pizza chain before.

“‘Yung may promo pa sila na P699 ata or P599 for [three] pizza, naging P200+ lang kaya instead na [three] pizza lang, naging [three] sets,” the online user said.

A Facebook user identifying herself as a Yellow Cab worker claimed that those complaining about their orders should direct them to the food delivery platform.

“We try our best to cater lahat ng pumasok na orders, pero ‘di na kinaya… Tapos ‘yung mababasa mo parang walang ginagawa ‘yung staff,” she wrote, sharing the pizza chain’s statement.

“Puyat at pagod [graveyard] to opening and mid-shift. Nagkaroon po ng glitch at lahat ng orders, sa amin pumasok. Kasalanan pa namin?” the Facebook user added.

Meanwhile, foodpanda has not yet issued a statement about the incident.