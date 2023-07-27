Food delivery riders use electric bicycles to lessen carbon footprint

Thirty pedal-assist electric bicycles have been furnished to assist delivery riders of Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) in daily deliveries in Ortigas, San Juan, EDSA, Makati, Taguig and Alabang.

MGI said that this is part of their initiative to pursue more sustainable alternatives and relieve their food delivery riders of the increasing demand for their services.

According to an April 2023 survey by Rakuten Insight, one in five Filipino consumers order from food delivery apps like foodpanda and Grab Food once or twice a week.

In 2022, there have been 11.78 million Filipino users of online meal delivery services, Statista Digital Market Insights found.

The growing demand for delivery services also contributes to an increased consumption of fossil fuels.

From 2020 to 2021, the Department of Energy recorded an additional 3.38 million tons or 12% increase of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the transportation sector.

For MGI, beginning a practice of using e-bikes as an alternative is a “sure win” in reducing carbon footprint.

“Opting to mobilize E-bikes is perfect timing and allows MGI to effectively balance taking care of business while nurturing Mother Earth,” the group said in a release.

Motorbike vs E-bike

A motorbike has an engine and a fuel tank capacity of three to six gallons of gas. E-bikes, on the other hand, do not use fuel at all, only batteries.

With a smaller motor and battery compared to motorbikes, e-bikes weigh lighter but are less powerful. E-bikes can only travel around 20 to 50 miles per charge, unlike motorbikes that can cover hundreds of miles with a full tank.

However, motorbikes contribute to carbon emissions. Traveling with one gallon of gasoline already emits about 8,887 grams of CO2 or 0.01 tonnes.

In terms of price, e-bikes are also more affordable and of low maintenance, requiring only chain cleaning and tire checks. Meanwhile, motorbikes need regular checks on engine oil levels and tune-ups.

E-bikes are primarily designed to look like traditional bicycles but provide an easier time for a biker to travel, with a pedal assist to control the level of effort needed to drive one.

MGI said that the growing call for more sustainable alternatives in the food industry pushes them to deploy more pedal-assist e-bikes in the future.

“Along with helping the environment, we are motivated by the positive impact that our fleet of pedal assist E-bicycles have had on both our customers and employees as we continuously work together to help reduce our carbon footprint,” MGI president and CEO Robert Trota said.

Some of the Group’s restaurants are Max’s Restaurant, Pancake House, Yellow Cab Pizza Co., Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, Teriyaki Boy and Dencio’s.