Pope Francis designates Ilocos Sur’s Assumption Shrine as minor basilica

Pope Francis has granted an 18th-century church in Ilocos Sur the title of minor basilica, recognizing its historical and cultural significance.

The Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Sta. Maria town is the second in the Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia to receive the designation.

The designation, made through the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, was announced by the parish on Monday.

Built by the Augustinians in 1765, the church was declared an independent parish in 1769 under the patronage of Our Lady of the Assumption. The bell tower, added during a renovation in 1810, was completed with a bell the following year.

In 1822, the church and its convent became a mission center for the Augustinians, serving as a base for outreach to nearby towns, including Pidigan and La Paz in Abra province.

In 1993, the church was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Baroque Churches of the Philippines.

In August 2022, Archbishop Marlo Peralta elevated the church to the status of archdiocesan shrine. It is currently ministered by priests from the archdiocese.

The other basilica in the archdiocese is the Minor Basilica of St. Nicholas de Tolentino in Sinait town.

Nationwide, there are about 24 churches, including some cathedrals, that carry the “minor basilica” designation. The title represents a bond between the institution and the pope.