Antipolo diocese seeks ‘nat’l cultural treasure’ status of 3 churches

The Diocese of Antipolo in Rizal province has asked the government’s cultural arm to declare its three historic churches as “national cultural treasures.”

In three separate petitions to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the diocese identified the churches in St. Ursula Parish in Binangonan town, St. Jerome Parish in Morong, and the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph in Baras.

It is important to note that these historic churches are important to our community as these churches reflect our rich history and faith as a diocese,” the diocese said.

The Binangonan Church is one of the few churches that were administered by three priestly orders: Franciscans, Jesuits, and the Augustinians.

Founded as a parish by the Franciscans in 1621, its administration was transferred to the Jesuits in 1679, and then to the Augustinians in 1697.

In 1737, the Franciscans resumed pastoral care. The original church was built between 1792 and 1800, with renovations taking place in 1853.

The building, however, was damaged during the Philippine-American War in 1899.

The Morong Church, meanwhile, was constructed in 1615, shortly after a fire gutted the first wooden church. Dedicated to St. Jerome, the church was completed in 1620.

It remained largely unchanged until 1850-1853, when Franciscan Fr. Maximo Rico commissioned native Paete craftsman Bartolome Palatino to renovate the facade and build a bell tower.

The Baras Church, the oldest Josephian parish in the southern Tagalog mainland, was originally built in 1595 by Franciscan missionaries.

In 1636, the town and church were relocated to Ibayo but returned to their present site in 1682. The current church structure was completed in 1686.

The Antipolo diocese has encouraged the faithful to support the petition and help preserve the historical landmarks.

“May we, as one diocese, support this effort to preserve our cultural heritage,” it said.