Christmas in the metro: Tree lighting at Luxent Hotel, ‘Victor Wall’ unveiling mark holiday season

The festive spirit now fills the air in the metro.

A landmark in Pasig City and a hotel in Quezon City already brought holiday joy in November with their Christmas tree lighting and forging of a new tradition.

Stellar Christmas

Luxent Hotel-Lush Bar & Lounge in Quezon City kicked off its Yuletide celebration last November 19.

Our Lady of Fatima University Chorale set the stellar Christmas vibe in the hotel with their singing performances, including “Jingle Bells” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Emar Jhun de Guzman, “The Voice Teens” Season 1 Semi-Finalist, also performed at the hotel, adding more holiday vibe.

Luxent Hotel general manager Melanie Siy-Pagkalinawan, actor and running Quezon City Councilor Enzo Pineda, Quezon City Councilor Irene Belmonte, Manila Times president Blanca Mercado, and Tourism Development Division chief Maria Victoria Paje led the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The tree lighting symbolized the shared mission of the community, according to Belmonte.

“Your (Luxent Hotel) warmth and kindness have touched countless lives, strengthening our shared mission to make Quezon City a place that feels like home for everyone,” she said.

Invited vloggers and members of the press took part in the event. Some were hailed as the “Stars of the Night.”

The celebration highlighted the “celestial, stellar, and shimmering essence” of the hotel since it became the “go-to destination” for media conferences and shoots.

“The silver and gold theme tonight represents more than just holiday glamour; it reflects the strength of our relationships,” Pagkalinawan explained.

Every year, the hotel chooses a charity partner as their “commitment to charitable causes” during the holidays.

The hotel will hold its outreach program for cancer patients at Philippine Children’s Medical Center on December 13.

Luxent Hotel is a four-star hotel, located along Timog Avenue, with two grand ballrooms, three restaurants, two swimming pools, a gaming room, and a fitness center.

‘Shared spirit’

Mixed-use development Bridgetowne Destination Estate unveiled “The Victor Wall” at The Steps of Victor in Pasig City.

Senior vice president of Robinsons Land Corporation Mybelle Aragon-GoBio said the wall reflected their commitment to celebrate not only holidays but also the shared spirit of community.

“With The Victor Wall, we invite everyone to take part in something truly special—an experience that blends the magic of Christmas with the power of shared dreams and aspirations,” she said.

“We actually put up the wall of Victor so that at least everybody’s invited to come here to celebrate everything we’ve achieved for 2024. At the same time also, make [their] wishes for the upcoming 2025,” Carlos Vilchez, the development director of Robinsons Destination Estate, stated.

Personalities, including Albert Nicolas, Gela Atayde and Richard Juan, witnessed and initiated the ceremony by writing their wishes or gratuities on a piece of biodegradable paper.

The new practice is inspired by the traditions in other countries, like South Korea’s Love Lock Bridge.

Guests could also write their hopes and thanks when visiting the area.

“Upon writing, they can drop it on the Wall of Victor, and in which we will be using it as confetti to biodegradable wishes…for our New Year’s event, December 31,” Vilchez said.

They could also take pictures at the 55-meter “The Victor” statue, which symbolizes inspiration and ambition within the community.

Bridgetowne Destination Estate comprises luxurious residential living, commercial spaces, and amenities.