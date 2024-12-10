Recommended face masks to wear amid Kanlaon eruption

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) advises the public to wear proper face masks following the explosive eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the stratovolcano erupted at 3:03 p.m., on Monday, December 9, raising the alert level to 3.

An Alert Level 3 status for Mount Kanlaon means “Magmatic Unrest.” This indicates intensified volcanic activity marked by increased earthquakes and substantial steam or ash emissions.

PHIVOLCS said that the eruption “produced a voluminous plume that rapidly rose to 3,000 meters above the vent and drifted west-southwest.”

Kanlaon Volcano has displayed seismic activity since June and remained at Alert Level 2 until Monday.

The PRC said that the ashfall from the eruption could cause health issues such as nose and throat irritation, coughing, lung problems, eye irritation, minor skin problems and discomfort while breathing.

The public may also be at risk of injuries from vehicular accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

To prevent respiratory issues caused by ashfall, the PRC advised residents to wear N95 face masks, which filter at least 95% of airborne particles, both large and small.

Those without N95 masks can alternatively use a surgical face mask with two layers of tissue paper inside as a substitute.

PRC said that the tissue papers must be placed inside the mask, specifically between the mouth and the mask.

“This improves the ability to filter tiny dust particles up to 75% to 90%, almost the same as N95 mask,” it added.

The non-profit organization said that wearing a surgical mask alone “does not provide a reliable level of protection from inhaling smaller airborne particles.”

It is “not considered as respiratory protection,” it added.

PHIVOLCS also provided an information video on what residents can do before, during, and after an ashfall activity caused by volcano eruptions.

Kanlaon Volcano is one of the active volcanoes in the country.

The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” which is home to more than half the world’s volcanoes.