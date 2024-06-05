Negros bishop urges prayer, aid amid Kanlaon eruption

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos on Tuesday appealed for help and prayers for hundreds of people displaced by the eruption of Kanlaon volcano in Negros island.

READ: Officials order evacuation, urge caution after Kanlaon Volcano eruption | Fake photos, videos alert: Public advised of misleading online posts on Kanlaon Volcano

He said essential needs such as face masks, potable water, emergency food packs, and medicines are “desperately needed”.

“I appeal for your generous support to provide for the immediate needs of our affected brothers and sisters,” Alminaza said in a pastoral message.

“Your contributions, reflecting the spirit of Christian charity, will bring comfort and relief to many,” he said.

The volcano erupted Monday night, prompting a mandatory evacuation of residents near the area.

State seismologists at Philvolcs placed Kanlaon under Alert Level 2 in a five-step scale.

Nearly 400 individuals from at least four barangays of Canlaon City were forced to seek refuge in evacuation centers as of morning of June 4, according to the diocese’s social action center.

The bishop said the diocese is committed to collaborate with the affected local government units in serving those in need.

Cash donations can be deposited into the diocese’s Metrobank or GCash accounts:

Account Name: San Carlos Diocesan Social Action Foundation, Inc.; Account Number: 121-3-12120342-2

GCash: 09369501340

Contact person: Fr. Ricky Beboso, San Carlos Diocesan Social Action Director – 09602018169

Alminaza also asked Catholics to join him in praying for the safety of everyone amidst the smoke and ash from the volcano.

“Let us pray for the safety and recovery of those affected, for the strength and wisdom of our leaders, and for a deeper conversion of heart that respects both human dignity and the integrity of creation,” he said.