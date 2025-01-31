Bishops reaffirm zero tolerance for abusers

Catholic bishops in the Philippines reaffirmed their commitment to addressing clergy abuse allegations, vowing that those responsible will face justice.

In Cebu, Archbishop Jose Palma said the archdiocese has always been proactive in safeguarding minors and vulnerable adults.

“The archdiocese is fully committed to support survivors and their families to be heard with justice and accountability,” Palma said.

His statement followed the launch of an online database by the U.S.-based watchdog BishopAccountability.org, listing about 80 priests and brothers linked to the Philippines who have been publicly accused of abusing minors.

The group also claimed some of these priests remain “active” in parishes despite the allegations.

Palma clarified that only three of the listed priests are incardinated in the Cebu Archdiocese.

He acknowledged that the priests have already been “integrated in active ministry” but emphasized they underwent “the required legal and canonical processes in the past.”

The priests, he added, have also “been determined by competent civil and ecclesiastical authorities as fit to return to active ministry but with continued guidance and supervision.”

The archbishop stressed the archdiocese’s commitment to safeguarding and cited its role as one of the first in the country to establish a Safeguarding Ministry Office, as mandated by the Vatican.

“One can only hope that while the guilty is to be punished, the innocently accused needs also to be spared,” Palma said.

“At times, the distinction is overlooked. At other times, there is just indifference up until one feels the sting of naiveté,” he said.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos also addressed the allegations, assuring that the Church is upholding due process for the accused while prioritizing the safety and well-being of victims.

He clarified that the two priests accused of abuse and involved in certain liturgical events are not in active ministry but remain on administrative leave.

“The diocese continues to prioritize the safety of children and the protection of vulnerable individuals above all else,” he said. “Our primary duty is to protect the victims and defend their dignity.”

In 2020, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) established an Office on the Protection of Minors, further reinforcing its commitment to addressing clergy abuse claims. Among its tasks is assisting diocesan safeguarding offices in handling abuse reports fairly and appropriately.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president, said that every diocese is now required by the Vatican to establish its own safeguarding office and appoint a designated person to receive complaints.

“Our mandate from Rome is to take the issue of accountability very seriously, especially those related to alleged abuse cases involving priests,” David said.