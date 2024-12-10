Kanlaon evacuation center draws attention for ‘Couple’s Room’

An evacuation center in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental for Mt. Kanlaon evacuees earned buzz for featuring a “couple’s room.”
Radio station RMN DYHB Bacolod 747 on Tuesday, December 10, reported that the La Carlota Evacuation Center has a room dedicated to couples temporarily sheltered in the site due to the eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano.
The “Couple’s Room” has a series of rules that should be followed by those who will use it.
These are the following, according to a translated version of the photo:
- Observe the two-hour limit for using this facility.
- Bring your own blanket and pillow.
- Dispose of trash in the proper trash bins.
- Return pillows and other items to their proper place before leaving.
- Minimize excessive noise inside the room.
- Smoking and consuming alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited.
- Maintain the cleanliness of this room.
The radio station reported that couples must only use the room for two hours.
“Good vibes,” it said in a Facebook post.
Residents of Negros Island were disrupted on Monday, December 9, after Mt. Kanlaon, one of the active volcanoes in the country, erupted explosively, sending a voluminous plume visible as far as Toledo, Cebu.
The eruption prompted volcanologists to raise its status from Alert Level 2 or “Increasing Unrest” to Alert Level 3 or “Magmatic Unrest.”
Reports said 9,403 individuals or 2,880 families have been evacuated from five cities and towns in Negros Occidental as of Tuesday.
The displacement comes as authorities implement a six-kilometer permanent danger zone from the active volcano.
