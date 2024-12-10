Kanlaon evacuation center draws attention for ‘Couple’s Room’

An evacuation center in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental for Mt. Kanlaon evacuees earned buzz for featuring a “couple’s room.”

Radio station RMN DYHB Bacolod 747 on Tuesday, December 10, reported that the La Carlota Evacuation Center has a room dedicated to couples temporarily sheltered in the site due to the eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano.

The “Couple’s Room” has a series of rules that should be followed by those who will use it.

These are the following, according to a translated version of the photo:

Observe the two-hour limit for using this facility. Bring your own blanket and pillow. Dispose of trash in the proper trash bins. Return pillows and other items to their proper place before leaving. Minimize excessive noise inside the room. Smoking and consuming alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. Maintain the cleanliness of this room.

The radio station reported that couples must only use the room for two hours.

“Good vibes,” it said in a Facebook post.

Residents of Negros Island were disrupted on Monday, December 9, after Mt. Kanlaon, one of the active volcanoes in the country, erupted explosively, sending a voluminous plume visible as far as Toledo, Cebu.

The eruption prompted volcanologists to raise its status from Alert Level 2 or “Increasing Unrest” to Alert Level 3 or “Magmatic Unrest.”

Reports said 9,403 individuals or 2,880 families have been evacuated from five cities and towns in Negros Occidental as of Tuesday.

The displacement comes as authorities implement a six-kilometer permanent danger zone from the active volcano.

