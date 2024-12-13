Online transactions and bill payments? Even your lolos, lolas can do it on the GlobeOne app

MANILA, Philippines — In the age of internet, paying bills and managing accounts are as easy as a few taps on your phone—if you know your way around it.

But for many elderly Filipinos, diving into tech can feel pretty intimidating. They are accustomed to the traditional way of paying bills which involves lining up at payment centers or relying on family members to handle transactions.

This process can be time-consuming and inconvenient, especially for those with limited mobility or busy schedules. That’s why the GlobeOne app helps bring convenience for everyone, even for the elderly.

The GlobeOne app makes things easier for them with its user-friendly platform that simplifies online transactions, from bill payments to troubleshooting broadband concerns.

With a bit of guidance, our older adults with limited tech knowledge can now manage online transactions using the app!

Rundown: What the GlobeOne app offers

The GlobeOne app is designed to provide ease and convenience, making it an ideal choice for seniors who are new to the digital world.

Here’s how it can help:

Bill payments made simple: Pay any type of bill, from utilities to Globe Mobile Postpaid or Broadband, with just a few taps

Pay any type of bill, from utilities to Globe Mobile Postpaid or Broadband, with just a few taps Manage your Globe plan: Update, change, or renew your postpaid plan directly through the app.

Update, change, or renew your postpaid plan directly through the app. Broadband troubleshooting: Run self-diagnostics to check your broadband status and resolve common issues without having to call customer service.

Run self-diagnostics to check your broadband status and resolve common issues without having to call customer service. Redeem rewards: Take advantage of Globe Rewards points and redeem them directly on the app for discounts and freebies.

Take advantage of Globe Rewards points and redeem them directly on the app for discounts and freebies. Switch to eSIM: Upgrade to an eSIM without leaving home.

Aside from making transactions easier, the GlobeOne app fosters a sense of independence and confidence in elderly users.

How to get your lolos, lolas started

You know the drill—every time they try something new on their phone, it’s a constant “Pano ba to?” (How do I do this?).

But with a little patience and guidance, getting your grandparents comfortable with technology can be easier than you think. Here’s a guide:

Start with the basics: Walk them through downloading the GlobeOne app from the App Store or Google Play and create an account. Practice together: Guide them step-by-step through simple tasks like checking their account balance or paying a bill. Remind them of safety features: Teach them to recognize secure transactions and avoid scams. Assure them that the app is a safe platform for payments Celebrate their wins: Encourage and celebrate even small accomplishments, like completing their first online payment.

Introducing your lolos and lolas to apps like GlobeOne isn’t just about convenience—it’s about showing them that they can thrive in the digital age.

With features designed for all levels of tech-savviness, GlobeOne app makes managing bills and accounts simple and hassle-free.

So, why wait? Take the time to guide your elders through the app today, and before you know it, they’ll be showing their amigos and amigas how easy it is to pay bills with the GlobeOne app!