The rise of ‘Cardinal Ambo’

On Dec. 7, 2024, during the public consistory for the creation of new cardinals at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David achieved a number of firsts.

He became the first Filipino non-archbishop to be elevated to the cardinalate and the first from his suburban diocese of Kalookan to receive the red hat.

He is also the first sitting president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to become a “Prince of the Church,” as three of his predecessors, Julio Rosales, Jaime Sin, and Ricardo Vidal, became cardinals first before being elected by their brother-bishops to lead the episcopal conference.

But the 65-year-old native of Betis, Pampanga chafes at the idea of having princely status, complete with scarlet regalia and being addressed as “Your Eminence,” a title and dignity instituted by Pope Urban VIII in 1630.

“I mean, I’m honestly scandalized by that. It’s one of the things I wish mawala sa Simbahan (will be gone from the Church),” David told CBCP News.

The second cardinal from Pampanga after Rufino Santos, the first Filipino cardinal, David prefers his moniker “Ambo” paired with “Apu,” Kapampangan for grandfather.

The shock of Pope Francis’ Oct. 6 announcement of his latest picks for cardinal was still fresh during the sit-down interview at the newly renovated basement library of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, home of Filipino clergy enrolled in Roman universities.

He was in Rome to lead the country’s delegation to the “Synod on Synodality,” the important month-long assembly that sought to craft a path forward for Church reforms, when he received news that he would become the tenth cardinal to come from the Philippines.

The CBCP president had made a mark during the synod, which called for a more inclusive way of making decisions in an otherwise hierarchical organization where parish priests and the diocesan bishops above them often had the last word. The synod defined “synodality” as the “walking together of Christians with Christ and towards God’s Kingdom, in union with all humanity.”

David acknowledges that he will have to get used to protocols and ceremonials as Pope Francis has, not just as a spiritual but also a temporal leader who regularly receives heads of state and other dignitaries at the Apostolic Palace.

Technically, cardinals outrank everyone except emperors, kings, and crown princes, according to James-Charles Noonan Jr., who wrote the book on Church protocol.

Bible professor to bishop

Schooled by the Jesuits at Ateneo de Manila, the theologians of Leuven in Flanders, and the French Dominicans at École Biblique in Jerusalem, David had settled to a life of scholarship as a Bible professor in the Archdiocese of San Fernando, in his province of Pampanga.

Pope Benedict XVI, however, appointed him auxiliary bishop in 2006, starting the chain of events that would see David rise in prominence in the universal Church.

The auxiliary role allowed him to keep teaching seminary bible courses, specializing in the Old Testament, but not for long.

“Kenosis,” the motto on David’s coat of arms, seemed a portent of things to come. It means one’s self-emptying to receive God’s will.

David said former nuncio to the Philippines Fernando Filoni, now a cardinal, once explained that the cross that bishops sign before their names means “you’re good as dead the moment you accept being a bishop.”

Ten years later, David became the second bishop of Kalookan, putting him in the center of the ministry of the urban poor that years later, gave him an enriched perspective on marginalized sectors at the Synod on Synodality.

In 2019, David came at the receiving end of then-president Rodrigo Duterte’s fulminations, and along with three other bishops, was accused of sedition and other charges (eventually dropped for lack of basis).

The bishop, steeped in social activism from his student days when he opposed the Marcos dictatorship, had become the staunchest critic of Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, whose victims were mostly from the poor.

In 2017, he buried Kian Loyd delos Santos, the Kalookan youth who became Exhibit A of extrajudicial killings carried out by Duterte-enabled police. Seventeen-year-old Kian’s death enraged well-meaning Filipinos and turned the tide of public opinion against the drug war.

David received death threats. “That’s really our calling. Hindi naman sa gusto naming magpakamatay o magpaka-martir. But we will not run away from danger,” he said.

Support poured from all over, including from the southern Italian commune of Guardialfiera, David’s titular see when he became auxiliary bishop.

Bishops are always in-charge of a pastoral territory upon their consecration, and if not assigned to shepherd an actual diocese, are given a titular see, an ancient see that had been suppressed.

But the Christian community surrounding the cathedral of Guardialfiera still exists. In 1998, it mourned the assassination of one of its former titular bishops, Juan Jose Gerardi, a human rights defender who had investigated civilian deaths in Guatemala’s civil war. It was not about to lose another titular bishop.

“They wrote, and they were saying, ‘Please take care of yourself. Because we know what happened to our previous bishop. And he died a martyr,’” David recalled.

Guardialfiera has never had a cardinal either as a residential or titular see. It’s another first for David.