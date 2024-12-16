‘Stewardship teams’ in every diocese sought

Stewardship leaders have urged Catholic bishops to establish and strengthen stewardship teams in dioceses nationwide.

In a statement, the leaders emphasized that these teams would play a critical role in advancing the Church’s mission at the grassroots level.

“We appeal to the bishops of the Philippines to renew their commitment to the nationwide movement of building a more vibrant and mission-driven Church through the spirituality of stewardship.

The leaders expressed hope for a united Church focused on stewardship, the Church of the Poor, and the path of synodality.

“To effectively pursue this renewal, we encourage the establishment and strengthening of stewardship teams in every diocese,” they said.

The statement was issued after the First National Gathering of Diocesan Stewardship Teams, which recently brought together 92 delegates from 35 dioceses across the country.

The gathering reflected on the transformative power of stewardship and its role in fostering gratitude, building relationships, and advancing the Church’s mission.

“Stewardship, as we have come to realize, is a key response to Pope Francis’ call for synodality—a journey of walking together in communion, participation, and mission,” the delegates said.

They underscored that stewardship is not merely an action but a way of life rooted in the Word of God, calling individuals to respond with gratitude by offering their time, talent, and treasure.

“It is a path that deepens our faith, strengthens relationships, and fosters continuous growth and transformation through the collaborative efforts of both clergy and laity,” the statement continued.

The delegates also highlighted the role of stewardship in realizing the vision of a “Church of the Poor,” aligning with Basic Ecclesial Communities (BECs) to promote solidarity, justice, and dignity for all.

“Through stewardship, we are not only called to care for our members but also to transform society,” they affirmed.

The stewardship coordinators also called on the clergy to lead by example and to support the ongoing collaboration between clergy and laity.

They also invited the laity to embrace stewardship as a way of life, deepening their faith and actively engaging in the Church’s mission.

“Stewardship calls us to respond to the social challenges we face. By fostering a culture of care and responsibility, it empowers us to address issues like poverty, corruption, inequality, and environmental degradation,” they added.

“Managing our resources with gratitude enables us to create a more just and compassionate world, deepening our commitment to serve those in need,” they also said.

In July 2021, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) established its “Office on Stewardship” and elected Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Taytay as its chairman.

Mr. Jose Clemente of the Socio-Pastoral Institute, a faith-based organization committed to the integral renewal of Church and society, serves as the office’s executive secretary.

The office’s responsibilities include assisting dioceses in implementing the abolition of the arancel system and guiding them toward a stewardship model

In a pastoral statement issued in January 2021, the CBCP reaffirmed its commitment to education, formation, and catechesis in the spirituality of stewardship for the clergy, religious, and laity.