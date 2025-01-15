‘He needs our help’: Cultural org raises awareness on John Tewell’s ‘frail’ condition

A cultural organization raised awareness about the condition of prolific photograph archivist John Tewell, known for sharing old photos of Manila, who needed general care support and shelter amid his old age.

Renacimiento Manila on Wednesday, January 15, shared that the 81-year-old collector of historical photos is “already frail,” has “difficulty walking,” and needs “general care support” like assistance during hygiene.

The organization said that John and his Filipina wife, Dorothy, moved to a temporary home in March 2024, adding that it has no internet access.

“They need to move out of their temporary home as soon as possible, but they have no money for the last 7 [seven] months,” it added.

Dorothy, who is 72 years old, is also “suffering from heart complications” which the org said makes it “hard for her to take care of John anymore.”

The org added that an email has already been sent to American Citizen Services of the United States Embassy in Manila, although “urgent support” is still needed for the personality.

Renacimiento Manila said that John needs the following help:

A friend who can welcome him and his cat to their home

Transfer to a hospice or a home-for-the-aged facility

Financial support to sustain a rental place

Medical support for his check-ups, medicine, and support

Basic needs like food

Ready finances in case of emergency

Cost for passport renewal ($130 or about P7,500+)

The org said that the US Embassy had already given John a one-year emergency passport in June 2024.

However, this has not yet been renewed due to his lack of internet access and aid.

Renacimiento Manila explained that John’s financial concerns “are rooted in a technical and complicated family affair.”

It also said that his pension from the United Mine Workers of America Health and Retirement Funds have “abruptly stopped seven months ago.”

The archivist could not use his debit card from the Bank of America as well since it was “swallowed” by an ATM.

“John wants to stay in the Philippines. Let us help our important figure in Philippine heritage preservation,” the org said.

It also posted QR codes of banks where those interested may want to donate for the archivist’s medical and financial needs, as well as a PayPal link for PayPal and credit card transactions.

Those who want to offer in-kind donations may approach Bea Dolores, Renacimiento Manila’s co-founder and vice president, through the org’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The org also posted a donations tracker which keeps track of the support John and Dorothy have received so far.

John previously made headlines in 2023 when he accused a hospital in Las Piñas of “illegally” holding his passport and performing a “wrong” operation on him.

The hospital, in response, said that it had a “notarized promissory note” he signed which stated that he agreed to “relinquish his passport” until his bill was settled.

It also said they “corrected” his conditions from a previous operation which was not performed in their institution.

ALSO READ: Las Piñas hospital responds to archivist John Tewell’s claims on passport, ‘wrong’ operation | ‘Forced incarceration’: American archivist responds to Las Piñas hospital amid passport issue

John is known for sharing old and historical photos of the Philippines that are widely available online.

He has images documenting historical events like the Liberation of Manila and the Second World War and countless antique photos of women, children, churches, buildings and monuments, schools, homes, and marketplaces.

The archivist’s collection can be viewed on his Flickr account he created in 2009.