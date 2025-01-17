UK targets ticket resellers with new rules to protect fans

— Britain last week said it wanted to clamp down on resellers who profit by snapping up tickets for big events and selling them on at huge mark-ups to desperate fans, announcing proposals to cap resale prices and hold reselling websites more accountable.

The government said it wanted to make ticket resales fairer and more transparent, responding to consumers who often find hot tickets are sold out in minutes and reappear almost instantly at higher prices on third party websites.

“From sports tournaments to Taylor Swift – all too often big events have been dogged by consumers being taken advantage of by ticket touts,” business minister Jonathan Reynolds said, launching a public consultation on the plans.

“These unfair practices look to fleece people of their hard-earned income, which isn’t fair on fans, venues and artists.”

The government said it was exploring options such as a cap on the price of ticket resales of up to 30% above face value. It would also look at limiting the number of tickets resellers are allowed to list; increasing accountability of resale websites and apps; and tougher penalties for those who break the rules.

The consultation runs until April.

When tickets for music band Oasis’s reunion went on sale in August, fans were left frustrated as the three websites selling tickets – Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours – reported technical issues.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in early September it was looking into the concerns regarding the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster, including so-called “dynamic pricing,” the practice of pushing up prices that are in high demand.

Separate to the consultation on reselling, the government said on Friday it was asking for evidence into pricing practices, including dynamic pricing, and would consider if further action was needed.

