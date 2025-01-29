Bishop Labajo assumes historic role as first bishop of Prosperidad

“This is your servant, Ruben Caballero Labajo, reporting for duty.”

With these words, Labajo on Monday formally began his role as the first bishop of the newly established Diocese of Prosperidad in southern Philippines.

The historic moment marked the start of a new chapter for the Church in Agusan del Sur, which had previously been part of the Diocese of Butuan.

In his first address to his flock during the installation Mass, Labajo emphasized his willingness to accept any assignment as long as it comes from the Lord.

“This is God’s will for me… and with so much love and willingness I came for this diocese of Prosperidad,” Labajo said, drawing applause from the congregation that filled the St. Michael the Archangel Cathedral.

The 58-year-old bishop was installed by Archbishop Jose Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro.

The ceremony was also attended by papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila, and more than 40 other bishops.

Before the Mass, Labajo was welcomed with a civic reception, where he called for collaboration with public officials “to promote the common good.”

“Let us start to create and shape a harmonious relationship in working together towards common hope and goal, the common good,” Labajo said.

In October 2024, Pope Francis announced the establishment of the Diocese of Prosperidad, and appointed Labajo, who was serving as Cebu’s auxiliary bishop as its first shepherd.

The Prosperidad diocese, covering 26 parishes, one quasi-parish, and three mission stations in Agusan del Sur, was carved out of the Diocese of Butuan, which now includes the parishes in Agusan del Norte.

The creation of the new diocese aims to foster the spiritual growth of the faithful while improving administrative efficiency within the Church in the Agusan region.