New Diocese of Prosperidad: What its coat of arms represents

The newly established Diocese of Prosperidad has unveiled its official coat of arms, with symbols drawn from Catholic tradition and history.

A diocese is a geographic area under the care of a bishop, and its coat of arms serves as a visual emblem of the diocese’s authority, tradition, and mission. The heraldic symbol will be used to represent the diocese in documents, publications, and online.

The coat of arms is divided into two parts: a bishop’s miter, representing the diocese, and a shield that reflects the diocese’s identity.

At the center of the shield is a sword with wings, symbolizing the patronage of St. Michael the Archangel. The red color (gules) represents the cape of the Prince of Angels.

The mound of three coupeaux represents the mountainous region of Agusan and symbolizes the stability, endurance, and faith of the diocese.

The base barries wavy celeste (light blue) and argent (white) represents the life-giving nature of water: both naturally, through the Agusan River, which is vital to local life, and sacramentally, through baptismal water, which is essential for eternal life. The barries wavy also symbolize the three major bodies of water in Agusan del Sur: the Agusan River, Agusan Marsh, and Wawa River.

The three leaves, which belong to the Toog tree endemic to the region, symbolize the Blessed Trinity. They also represent the diocese’s commitment to protecting the environment, in line with Pope Francis’ call in his encyclical Laudato si’.

The azure bordure reflects the Marian devotion of the clergy and faithful of the diocese, as well as their commitment to peace in the province.

The “rustres” (lozenges with holes) are a traditional design used in the fabrics of Agusan’s indigenous peoples. Grouped in sets of five, they represent the province’s cultural groups. Twelve sets symbolize the Universal Church, founded on the faith of the twelve apostles, and the local Church of Prosperidad.

Pope Francis officially announced the creation of the Diocese of Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur province on Oct. 15, 2024, along with the appointment of Bishop Ruben Labajo as its first bishop.

Labajo, the outgoing auxiliary bishop of Cebu, will be formally installed as bishop of Prosperidad on Jan. 28, 2025.

Prosperidad is considered the “daughter diocese” of the Diocese of Butuan, which now comprises the province of Agusan del Norte.