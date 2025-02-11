Carousell lists users’ most frequently sold items from former lovers

An online marketplace for pre-loved items unveiled a list of the most frequently sold items from exes, as Filipinos declutter and rid themselves of memories of their former lover.

Carousell said that as of 2024, the following items from users’ exes were the most listed ones on the platform:

Beauty products, including perfumes Luxury Women’s fashion, especially dresses Computers and tech Sneakers

The marketplace said that data was based on product listings with the keywords “my ex” in the description and manual analysis to exclude categories with “ex” in product names like collectible cards.

Carousell also shared five samples of listings of Filipino users who are selling items associated with their former lover.

One listing included a queen-size mattress which the user bought while living with her then-boyfriend, whom she later discovered “cheated” on her while she attended Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

Another featured a Louis Vuitton bag, a gift from her ex after he won at a casino.

“Very legit, legit pa sa ex ko,” the user wrote in the description with a facepalm emoji.

Another item being sold is a pair of shoes, with the seller claiming they “need to move on” from their ex.

There was also a storage box for motorcycles, with the seller claiming it was supposed to be a “Christmas gift for a partner” who cheated.

Another user is also selling a pair of shoes that her ex left at her place.

“Please help a Sissie out,” she wrote in the description.

The platform also said that most people sell items from their ex in January, the month associated with fresh beginnings, as it heralds the start of a new year.

The data was based on the number of listings created in the past three years with the keywords “my ex.”

Carousell is an online marketplace where users can sell their pre-loved items and find bargains.