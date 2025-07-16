‘Shy type pero need bumenta’: TikTok seller earns buzz for mannequin-like look during live selling

A TikTok seller entertained Filipinos by showcasing outfits while dressed as a faceless mannequin, leaving viewers both amused and intrigued.

An Instagram account reshared a video on Tuesday, July 15 of “Miss Nofez,” a TikTok seller who gained attention for covering her face during live selling sessions.

“Nofez” is also a play on the phrase “no face.”

“Shy type ka pero need bumenta,” Instagram user @kabulastugan, an account which shares amusing and other viral content on the internet, wrote.

In the live stream, “Miss Nofez” appeared fully covered in white cloth, including a face covering that concealed her identity as she showcased items for sale.

Her quirky look delighted Filipinos online, with comments pouring in, including from actresses Vina Morales and Aubrey Miles.

“Hahaha galing [niya] ha… maabilidad, saludo ako… I would do the same, haha,” Vina commented.

“Wow, this is dedication…” Aubrey wrote.

“‘Yung kailangan mo ng pera pero mahiyain ka,” another Instagram user commented with laughing emojis.

“Mannequins sa SM Department kapag 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.,” a different online user commented.

Others noted that the TikTok seller’s unique strategy effectively highlighted the products she was selling.

“Mas okay pa nga ‘yan, mas lutang ‘yung damit,” an Instagram user said, referring to how the seller covered her face and the rest of her body to give more emphasis on the clothes she was selling.

One viewer wondered if the TikTok seller could still breathe in her full white getup.

“Yesss miii, HSJAJAHAHA,” she replied to the commenter.

Another commenter asked who she was hiding from with her face covering.

“Wala naman sis, HSJAHAHAHAH,” the TikTok seller responded.

Featureless mannequins are popular with stores because they don’t distract customers and help show off the products better.