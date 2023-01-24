How celeb parents Candy Pangilinan, Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero prepare their child with autism’s future

One of the many concerns of parents of a child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is securing their child’s future.

Comedian Candy Pangilinan and celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are among these parents.

During the Autism OK Pilipinas conference at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, Candy was asked about a program to ensure that a child with autism can be independent and survive on their own in the future.

The actress straightforwardly responded, “wall.”

“‘Yun po talaga, maliban sa dasal. Kanya-kanyang dasal,” she said.

“Kanya-kanyang insurance pero siguraduhin mo ‘yung insurance mo hindi magsasara,” the comedian added in jest.

On a more serious note, Candy said that she is trying to expose her 19-year-old son Quentin to various environments to prepare him for adult life.

“Cinondition ko rin ‘yung mind niya, I had to explain, siympre in simple terms para maintindihan niya—preparing for adulthood. That’s why sinasama ko si Quentin ngayon kung saan-saan to introduce him to different kinds of people—different kinds of environment para magkaroon siya ng shame kung mali ang ginawa niya,” she said.

“Hinahayaan ko siyang mapahiya, hinayaan ko siyang madapa, hinahayaan ko siyang magkamali para matuto rin siya para kapag nawala ako handa rin siya,” Candy continued.

The actress also underscored the importance of helping the children determine their interests.

“As early as 12 years old, iniisip ko ‘ano kaya pwede niyang gawin?’ Gusto niyang sumayaw, gusto niyang kumanta, gusto niyang magpatawa, gusto niya akong inisin—’ah nakakatawa siya, natatawa ‘yung tao,'” Candy said.

“Natutuwa sila kapag binwibwisit ako ni Quentin ‘di ba para na kaming tugak-tugak—Chiquito at Dolphy. Ito pala, ‘comedian ka pala. Oh sige, try natin,'” she continued.

“Ngayon pa lang simulan na natin ano po ba ang gusto na bahay ng bata tapos i-gear na ho natin lahat doon,” Candy added.

Quentin regularly appears in Candy’s vlog where he delivers laughter and fun to their viewers because of his sweet but most of the time hilarious interactions with his mom and the people around him.

Meanwhile, Aubrey and Troy revealed that their four-year-old daughter Rocket is interested in weather news and music.

“Mahilig sa music si Rocket kung nakita nila yung video kumakanta ko tapos nagdra-drums siya [Rocket]. Kumakanta ako ng ‘Whole New World’ kahit hindi pa niya napanood yung movie gusto niya yung song pero dapat performance level ako,” Aubrey said.

“Mahilig din siya [manood ng show] kay Kuya Kim yung news. Pinapanood niya ‘yung circle na ganoon yung weather reading gusto niya paulit-ulit [panoodin],” she added.

“You never know maging singer or weather reporter si Rocket in the future,” Troy said.

In preparation for Rocket’s adult life, the celebrity couple said, they asked their older children to look after their youngest sister.

“Sabi ko kung wala [talagang] mahanap na partner si Rocket in the future], sabi ko dapat kausapin yung dalawang boys natin na just in case. Slowly, ayaw namin biglain. You know, family. ‘Kapag ganito, alagaan niyo si Rocket’ ganyan,” Aubrey said.

“Siyempre bata pa sila so yes lang sila nang yes. Siguro ganito gawin natin hanggang tumatanda sila na just in case they have to take care of their sister. You know kung kaya nila please, kung hindi, then too bad,” she said.

Aubrey also shared that her older children really love their sister with autism.

Call for job opportunities

Meanwhile, Candy also stressed the importance of giving job opportunities to individuals with autism.

“Ang kailangan talaga ng mga batang ‘to is sa future ay opportunity. I think they needed opportunity. I don’t know, I think SM is a very big company with its subsidiaries and kung sino pang mga kumpanya dyan can open their companies to give job opportunities,” she said.

In 2016, SM Markets in partnership with Autism Society Philippines (ASP) launched “AutiSM at Work” which provides work opportunities to people with autism.

This program was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National President of ASP Mona Magno-Veluz, popularly known as “Mighty Magulang,” said their org is in talks with the mall to revive the program.