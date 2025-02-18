‘Walk for Life’ slated for February 23

It’s February again and for many people this is not only the time to celebrate love, but also to “Walk for Life”.

The annual pro-life event will take place in the nation’s capital on Feb. 23, starting at Rizal Park and ending at the Manila Cathedral.

Organized by the Council of the Laity of the Philippines, a coalition of lay groups across the country, the event aims to celebrate the sanctity of life.

“Let’s come together to celebrate the gift of life and bring the message of hope to the world,” the organization said. “Let’s walk with purpose, stand for life, and be a beacon of hope.”

Participants are asked to assemble at 4:00 a.m. at Lawn C, Flower Clock Area, of Rizal Park.

The two-kilometer walk will begin at 4:30 a.m., proceeding from Maria Orosa Street to General Luna Street, then Muralla Street, and finally to Sto. Tomas Avenue.

Upon reaching the Manila Cathedral, there will be a short program followed by a Mass, which will be presided over by Cardinal Jose Advincula.

Last year, the Walk for Life was held from the Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila.

The event, which began in 2017, aims to reaffirm a commitment to uphold, promote, and defend the sanctity of life and the dignity of every person. It has become an annual event to advocate for the “culture of life” in contrast to the “culture of death.”