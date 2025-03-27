EU tells the public to hold 72 hours of emergency supplies

BRUSSELS — Europe should enhance stockpiling of critical equipment and encourage the public to maintain sufficient supplies for at least 72 hours in case of emergencies, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The Commission said in its new EU Preparedness Union Strategy that the bloc was preparing for risks including natural disasters, cyber attacks and geopolitical crises, including the possibility of armed aggression against EU countries.

“Families living in flood zones should know what to do when the waters rise. Early warning systems can prevent regions hit by wildfires from losing precious time,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The strategy focuses on improving early warning systems, ensuring the continuity of essential services such as healthcare and drinking water and helping citizens prepare for responding to crises.

Hadja Lahbib, the European commissioner in charge of preparedness and crisis management, said that concerns differed across the bloc but that all citizens should make an effort to be prepared for emergencies.

“Ready for anything – this must be our new European way of life,” she said in a post on X.

Today, the EU launches its new #Preparedness Strategy. “Ready for anything” — this must be our new European way of life. Our motto and #hashtag. pic.twitter.com/fA1z8ZvMDA — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) March 26, 2025

The Commission would now “develop guidelines to reach a population self-sufficiency of minimum 72 hours”, according to the new strategy’s action plan.

In a video posted on social media, Lahbib listed items important to have to survive 72 hours in a crisis, from food and water to a flashlight, power bank, radio, cash and medication.

