Jaro archdiocese set to install new archbishop

The Archdiocese of Jaro in Iloilo province will formally install its new archbishop on April 2.

Archbishop-elect Midyphill Billones will officially take over the leadership from retired Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo as the 14th archbishop of Jaro.

The installation will be held at 9 a.m. at the Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral during the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the 76-year-old Lazo on Feb. 2 and appointed Billones as his successor.

Billones, ordained a priest for the Jaro Archdiocese in 1995, has served as auxiliary bishop of Cebu since 2019.

Lazo has led the archdiocese since 2018 and plans to remain in the archdiocese as archbishop emeritus.

On the day before Billiones’ installation, the archdiocese will also celebrate Lazo’s 50th anniversary of priestly ordination.

Lazo was ordained priest for the Diocese of San Jose de Antique on April 1, 1975. He was named bishop of Kalibo in 2003 and served the diocese until he was transferred to San Jose de Antique in 2009.