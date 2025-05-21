‘I am speechless’: Improvised garage on Cavite residential road sparks online buzz

A photo of an improvised roadside parking spot in Cavite City has caught the attention of the online community.

Facebook page “Parkeserye” on Wednesday, May 14, shared a reader-submitted photo showing a vehicle parked on a road with an improvised garage setup.

“Please hide my identity. Sobrang na-amaze lang ako sa parking [niya]. Sa loob pa ito ng subdivision,” the page said, quoting the reader.

The makeshift garage occupied more than half of the lane that was originally meant for road use.

The post has so far garnered 13,000 likes and reactions, 1,000 shares, and over 850 comments, with some Filipinos expressing disappointment over how the garage occupied a significant portion of the road.

“At grabeee [naman] ‘yan, konti na [lang], sasakupin na buong kalsada, nahiya pa siya,” a Facebook user commented.

“Naks! Precious na precious [niya] ah. Imagine, pinag-isipan [niyang] malala ‘yan, ‘yung may gulong din ang silong ng parking, haha!” another user wrote.

“Mygas! I am speechless at the sense of entitlement. As in, nag-install pa siya ng physical structure para ‘covered parking’ ang sasakyan niya,” said a different Pinoy.

Other online users, however, claimed that there was more than what meets the eye with the picture.

“Seems familiar. If I’m not mistaken, wala pong HOA [homeowners association] diyan, maliit lang po ‘yan na compound, ginawang maliit na subdivision,” a Facebook user commented.

“Magkakamag-anak nakatira diyan, dinevelop nung owner tapos sila sila pong relatives ang nakatira. ‘Yung bandang unahan malapit sa Arnaldo Highway lang ang may nakatirang iba and commercial spaces,” the online user added.

“‘Yang nasa picture is pinakadulo na, lahat ng structures diyan, owner ang nagpatayo and walang ibang dadaan na sasakyan kundi sila sila din,” the Facebook user continued.

“‘Yung spot ng nag-picture, dulo na ‘yan, for sure bisita ka ng owner kasi wala naman pupuntahan sa part na ‘yan kundi bahay niya, not unless sadyain mo talaga tapos mag-picture ka. Iisang tao lang ang owner niyan,” the online user added.

The Facebook user also responded to another individual who argued that the improvised garage was still occupying space designated for the road.

“Kalsada po ng compound nila. Malaki po main gate niyan, actually, ‘yung ibang sasakyan, sa loob pa mismo ng compound nila nakikiparada kapag punuan na sa labasan,” the Facebook user said.

A similar setup gained buzz last month.

The same Facebook page posted a picture of a motorcycle parked on a residential road with a rope barricade in Albay.

RELATED: ‘Nabili na ba?’: Barricaded parked motorcycle on residential road gets noticed

In 2022, a bill was filed in the House of Representatives proposing that aspiring motor vehicle owners in Metro Manila and other major cities be required to have their own garage or parking space before purchasing a car.

“Private cars are easy to own and cheap to use. While traffic congestion can be the result of a myriad of causes, the same is exacerbated by car owners who routinely use public roads as parking spaces,” former Marinduque representative Lord Allan Velasco previously said.

“When roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing. It has been acutely observed that this situation is prevalent in the mentioned metropolitan areas,” he added.

The bill is still pending with the House Committee on Transportation.