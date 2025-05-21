Incentivized free ‘tuli’ program prompts questions: ‘Why not vasectomy?’

While the city government was praised for offering cash incentives to encourage male circumcision, others argued the funds could have been better spent on initiatives they considered more deserving.

A 27-year-old resident of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, received P10,000 after participating in the city government’s free “Operation Tuli” program, which offers cash incentives to adults willing to undergo circumcision.

Adults aged 20 and above can receive P10,000, while senior citizens are eligible for P20,000.

Participants also received free medicine, ice cream and items from Jollibee.

The program was held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday, May 20.

Some male children also availed of the free circumcision, with additional sessions scheduled for May 22 and May 30. The program will also be conducted on June 3 for residents of Olango Island.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old resident who availed of the program was from Sitio Humay-humay, Barangay Pajo.

The program’s cash incentive for men drew mixed reactions, with some suggesting the city government could have allocated the funds to other, more impactful initiatives, such as vasectomy.

“Sana vasectomy na lang, mas importante pa ‘yun, lalo na sa matatanda. Mabawasan din [‘yung] mga unwanted pregnancy at mga pamilya na gustong magpadami, pero ‘di kayang panagutan,” a Facebook user said.

“Parang wala namang relevance kung bakit need na bigyan ng incentives ang ganito… much way better kung sa vasectomy pa for those who have 3 [three] or more children,” another commented.

“Vasectomy [na lang] sana, worth 10k [P10,000] kesa tuli,” a different Pinoy said.

A vasectomy, also known as male sterilization, is a permanent form of male birth control in which the two tubes (called the vas deferens) are cut and sealed.

The vas deferens is a tube that carries sperm from the testicles. In a vasectomy, this tube is cut or blocked so that sperm cannot mix with semen or leave the body

Women have often shouldered the burden of birth control, using methods such as pills, implants and injectable contraceptives.

Kapuso host Drew Arellano previously earned praises for undergoing the procedure.

Meanwhile, another online user commented that the cash incentive from the “Operation Tuli” could have been diverted to other programs that would benefit a wider community.

“Why not [use] the incentive to more sensible and beneficial programs? Those money could have been used for healthcare, food, sanitation, etc. Programs for the betterment of both the residents and the community,” the Facebook user said.

Circumcision is a surgical procedure in which the foreskin covering the head of the penis is removed. While it can be performed at any age, it is most commonly done before boys reach their teenage years in the Philippines.

Benefits of the procedure include a lowered risk of urinary tract infection and skin conditions, prevention of penile cancer and reduced risk of HIV and other STDs.