‘Pa-explain’: Vico Sotto’s odd Instagram profile label sparks curiosity anew

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto‘s odd profile label on Instagram gained renewed attention after it got featured by a Facebook page.

Facebook page “We Are Millennials” on May 28 noticed that the city chief labelled his Instagram account as a “Grocery Store.”

“Mga taga-Pasig, pa-explain naman bakit Grocery Store ‘to,” it said with emojis of a grinning-with-sweat face and a laughing-with-tears face.

The post has so far garnered 5,100 reactions, 74 comments, and over 150 shares, with some users offering theories about the unusual profile label.

“Dahil parang grocery ang serbisyo ni viVico, ay bukas para sa lahat,” a Facebook user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Supermarket – para sa masa. Convenience store – 24/7 pwedeng lapitan,” another wrote.

“Kasi lagi may grocery pack na pinapamigay,” a different Pinoy said.

“Walang oras mag-edit or atupagin ang Instagram [kasi] busy sa serbisyo. Siguro nung ginawa ang Instagram account [niya], kung ano na napindot… iyon na,” another online user speculated.

Social media users first took notice of Sotto’s odd Instagram profile label, “Grocery Store,” back in 2022.

His account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform also bears a similar odd label: “Event Venue.”

Sotto has yet to explain the quirky label, though he is widely known for his sense of humor.

In a separate Facebook post, he responded that the label was placed ten years ago.

RELATED: Grocery store, event venue: Vico Sotto’s odd profile labels on Facebook, Twitter