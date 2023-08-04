Grocery store, event venue: Vico Sotto’s odd profile labels on Facebook, Twitter

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has been humoring the public with unusual profile labels on social media.

It was noticed by some online Filipinos as early as last year.

A look at the city chief’s Instagram account yields the label “Grocery Store” below his name.

Some social media users noticed the change as early as May 2022.

the @VicoSotto tricycle operator to grocery store pipeline 🛒 pic.twitter.com/myR5nF1W6O — pleiades (@orionspleione) May 16, 2022

It earned so much buzz that it was reported by some news outlets like The Philippine STAR and Inquirer.net.

The odd profile label on Instagram has been leaving people in wonder as recently as last March.

“HAHAHAHHA GROCERY STORE @VicoSotto, ano tinda mo, sir,” a Pinoy on Twitter quipped.

Sotto’s account in the text-based social media platform is not exempt from the unusual label.

The city chief labels himself as an “event venue” on Twitter.

This was noticed by some social media users as early as September 2022.

Your IG as a Grocery Store and your Twitter as an Event Venue. You are truly remarkable and interesting. That’s why I like you @VicoSotto 😄 pic.twitter.com/klojmaT7MM — KC🌹 (@bakedbytyn) September 16, 2022

It continues to be a mystery to Filipinos as recently as last month.

bat naman event venue si vico sotto BFJWHAKJGRJSJD pic.twitter.com/8sDjKths1n — Justin #NoToMandatoryROTC (@jstnyk) July 1, 2023

Sotto has not yet divulged his reasons for labeling his social media profiles as such, but he is widely known for his humor online.

Last month, the mayor commented that the certificate folder of their city graduates appeared to look like laptops.

His remark earned laughs from some followers, who considered him a “jokerist.”

Last year, Sotto humored a Twitter user requesting a birthday greeting.

“PAKISABI NAMAN KAY @VicoSotto NA BATIIN AKO,” she wrote before.

“@VicoSotto batiin mo daw si @MaritoniViceral,” the millennial mayor responded.

