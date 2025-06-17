‘Cool’ vs ‘timeless’: Glorietta’s new logo draws split opinions

The new logo of one of Ayala Land’s flagship malls is turning heads online, dividing many Filipinos over its updated look.

Photos of Glorietta’s new logo, spotted on Glorietta 3, have been circulating on social media platforms, including Reddit.

“New Glorietta logo installed at Glorietta 3 entrances,” an account documenting urban developments posted on the Threads platform on Sunday, June 15.

On the same day, a parody account also posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter).

The account had also uploaded another picture of Glorietta’s new logo as early as June 2.

New Glorietta logo installed at Glorietta 3 entrances. the old one looks way more betterrrr, very classic tsaka mas may character huhu ibalik nyo @iloveglorietta @AyalaMalls https://t.co/dO01nMizdM pic.twitter.com/AbNMH3oJ4L — alt iWantTFC (@ALTiWantTFC) June 15, 2025

A photo was also posted on the “r/makati” subreddit on Tuesday, June 17, earning 474 upvotes and 41 comments.

The new logo received mixed reactions, with some commenters embracing the redesign.

“Love how they kept the ‘g’ but modernized the rest,” an online user wrote.

“New logo scores points for legibility. Ang hirap basahin nung outgoing logo kaya ‘di ko rin siya mami-miss. The best pa rin [‘yung] sinaunang block lettered logo,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Mas malinis tingnan!” a different online user said.

“It’s giving a cool, accessible look over the sultry vibe of the previous,” another Pinoy commented.

Others, however, preferred the mall’s old logo, which featured a stylized “G.”

“The old one looks way more better. Timeless and vv [very, very] classic huhu,” a social media user wrote.

“Ngee, ba’t ang bland,” another said.

“The old one looks way more betterrrr, very classic tsaka mas may character huhu, ibalik [niyo],” another account commented.

“Mas gusto ko [‘yung] dati… may flair at arte, hehe. Ako lang ba [‘yung] mas gusto ang dating logo?” a different online user said.

Glorietta has yet to update its profile pictures on social media with the new logo.

Meanwhile, the mall’s redevelopment is part of Ayala Land Inc.’s (ALI) ongoing transformation of its flagship malls to better serve the evolving needs and lifestyles of their consumers.

Glorietta said its reimagined establishment will feature a modern design, vibrant community spaces, intuitive wayfinding and a new retail line-up, further enhancing customer experiences.

The mall management said that it is committed to minimizing disruption and delivering a world-class destination that everyone can enjoy.