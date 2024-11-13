Ayala Land looking at P15 billion to P20 billion via bonds next year

MANILA  Philippines property firm Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS is planning to raise P15 to 20 billion ($255 million to $340 million) through corporate bonds in 2025, an executive said on Wednesday.

Proceeds of the bond sale, which might include sustainability-linked instruments, will be used for capital expenditure and payment of maturing debts, Jose Eduardo Quimpo, Ayala Land’s head of corporate finance, told reporters.

($1 = 58.69 Philippine pesos)

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair

