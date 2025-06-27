Bishop warns Eastern Samar Catholics about non-Catholic group

A Catholic bishop has issued a pastoral warning to Catholics in Eastern Samar regarding the presence of a non-Catholic religious group in several barangays in the province.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan alerted the faithful to the activities of the Apostolic Catholic Church (ACC), also known locally as Apostolika’t Katolikang Simbahan or Simbahang Apostolika Katolika.

The group, founded in 1992 by John Florentine Teruel, is reportedly active in several communities within the diocese, including barangays Bato, Pinanag-an and Baras in Borongan City, as well as in Guiuan town.

“While we respect their right to practice their religion, it is crucial that we remain steadfast in our Catholic identity,” Varquez said.

He noted that ACC ministers wear vestments similar to those of Roman Catholic clergy, which has caused confusion among parishioners.

Varquez urged Catholics not to attend the ACC’s religious services, particularly their celebrations of the Eucharist, and asked that parish churches and chapels under the diocese not be used by the group for sacraments or related activities.

“In the face of religious diversity, it is important that we remain strong in our convictions and deepen our understanding of our Catholic faith,” he added.

The bishop also called for catechesis and reaffirmation of Catholic beliefs, encouraging the faithful to be vigilant while maintaining respect for other religions.