East Samar bishop berates corruption, political dynasties

A Catholic bishop has sharply criticized corruption and the persistent influence of political dynasties in the country, urging voters to prioritize integrity and public service in the upcoming May elections.
In a pastoral letter released Sunday, Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan expressed concern about the political and social issues affecting the country, with particular attention to Eastern Samar, a province considered one of the country’s poorest.
He pointed to the widespread corruption, the misuse of public funds, and the dominance of political dynasties, which he said had reduced elections to financial transactions rather than contests of merit.
“Corruption is rampant. The hard-earned money of the people, collected as taxes is often lost to graft,” Varquez said. “Political dynasties persist. Money has become the primary means to win elections. Vote buying has become commonplace.”
He also decried the manipulation of the poor, who, he said, are too often exploited through government aid that fosters dependency rather than empowering communities to overcome poverty.
The bishop did not stop there, highlighting the environmental impact of mining operations in the islands of Homonhon and Manicani.
Varquez urged voters to support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to the common good, environmental protection, and social justice.
“It is a noble calling that demands our commitment to the common good. Any candidate who stands for, or exemplifies anything less, does not deserve to be elected,” Varquez added.
The bishop called on voters to make informed decisions, urging them to reject candidates with ties to mining interests or political dynasties.
He also emphasized the need for candidates who embody integrity and a commitment to the welfare of the people and the environment.
“Do not elect candidates who promote or are part of political dynasties. They impoverish our choices and reduce political positions to family heirlooms,” Varquez said.
Varquez also urged voters to actively engage in the electoral process by educating themselves about the candidates, participating in discussions, and encouraging others to make well-informed choices to create a better future for the country and the province.
“Choose candidates who embody integrity, goodness, and a tested commitment to serving the common good and protecting our environment,” he added. “Do not let financial incentives sway your decision; listen to your informed conscience.”