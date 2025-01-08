East Samar bishop berates corruption, political dynasties

A Catholic bishop has sharply criticized corruption and the persistent influence of political dynasties in the country, urging voters to prioritize integrity and public service in the upcoming May elections.

In a pastoral letter released Sunday, Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan expressed concern about the political and social issues affecting the country, with particular attention to Eastern Samar, a province considered one of the country’s poorest.

He pointed to the widespread corruption, the misuse of public funds, and the dominance of political dynasties, which he said had reduced elections to financial transactions rather than contests of merit.

“Corruption is rampant. The hard-earned money of the people, collected as taxes is often lost to graft,” Varquez said. “Political dynasties persist. Money has become the primary means to win elections. Vote buying has become commonplace.”

He also decried the manipulation of the poor, who, he said, are too often exploited through government aid that fosters dependency rather than empowering communities to overcome poverty.

The bishop did not stop there, highlighting the environmental impact of mining operations in the islands of Homonhon and Manicani.