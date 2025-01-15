Eastern Samar priest and staunch anti-mining advocate dies in road accident

A Catholic priest known for his fight against mining operations in Eastern Samar province died in a vehicular accident on Wednesday.

According to initial police reports, Fr. Alejandro “Alex” Galo Jr., 66, was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle around 8 a.m. at the outskirts of Llorente town. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver, a woman, is now in the custody of the Llorente municipal police.

The Borongan diocese expressed deep sorrow over the priest’s death and asked the faithful to pray for his soul

“We ask for your prayers during this difficult time as we honor the life and legacy of a remarkable servant of God,” the diocese said.

“Let us come together in prayer, remembering Fr. Alex in our hearts and asking for God’s comfort for all who mourn his loss,” it added.

Galo was a vocal opponent of mining operations in the province, actively advocating for environmental protection and the rights of local communities.

His advocacy, which included organizing communities, led to harassment and even death threats.