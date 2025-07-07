‘Alabang exit’ signage along SLEX gets updated after viral confusion

Photos of the new signage were shared on Facebook after the earlier version drew criticism for showing two exits both labeled “Alabang Exit.”

The updated signs still bear the “Alabang Exit” label but now include directional information below—though still in smaller print.

Before the update, the exits were marked simply as “Alabang Exit” and “Filinvest Exit,” leading to confusion among unfamiliar drivers.

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said he brought up the concerns with SLEX’s private operator, which had installed the original signage.

The updated version was later put in place following discussions.

In the revised design, the signage reads “Alabang Exit,” with two columns below indicating specific destinations:

Left column : Filinvest, ATC (Alabang Town Center), Las Piñas

: Filinvest, ATC (Alabang Town Center), Las Piñas Right column: Bayanan, East Service Road, Montillano

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon later shared concerns with the private operator of SLEX, which later installed the signage.

Now, pictures of the result were shared by some Facebook users.

In another post, Biazon shared that he had given instructions to the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau to coordinate with the management of SLEX regarding the “confusing” signage concerns.

“Agad naman tumugon ang SLEX at nagkaron ng pagpupulong para sa rectification na kanilang gagawin,” he said on Facebook on Sunday, June 29.

ALSO READ: Viral ‘Alabang’ SLEX signs draw laughs, confusion—and a mayor’s response