Embracing tradition, innovation: Bellevue Manila rebrands buffet restaurant to ‘Qsina’

A buffet restaurant in Alabang rebranded to offer a new dining experience that still celebrates its storied history.

Café d’Asie, the signature restaurant of the Bellevue Manila, is now Qsina.

The restaurant’s new name is a play on the Filipino word “kusina” or “kitchen” in English.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was joined by Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairperson and patriarch Johnny Chan, Managing Director of The Bellevue Manila Patrick Chan and Managing Director of B Hotels Ryan Chan on Friday, September 29.

Qsina officially opened its doors to hotel guests and visitors on September 30. This was also announced on Bellevue’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“Indulge in the best of Filipino cuisine and Asian dishes as #Qsina opens up at the #BellevueManila! Feast on a wide selection of mouthwatering viands and join us at the buffet or sample specific entries and order a la carte,” the post reads.

“See you in your soon-to-be favorite kitchen!” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bellevue Manila (@bellevuemanila)

During the unveiling, Chan explained that the purpose of transforming the hotel’s well-loved restaurant is to “embrace innovation” while still paying homage to tradition.

“We are thrilled to introduce an enticing blend of Asian-inspired cuisine that pays homage to tradition while embracing innovation. From exquisite à la carte options to mouthwatering buffet spreads, ‘Qsina’ promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure,” he said.

Bellevue General Manager Mavic Recio also shared that as its name suggests, the new dining concept involves live cooking stations to exude a home kitchen feel to the customers.

Recio also said that the culinary team “meticulously curated” the menu.

“Qsina is designed to be an extension of your kitchen, where every dish tells a story, and every meal feels like a warm embrace. Our culinary team has meticulously curated a menu that captures the essence of Asian heritage,” he said.

“With live cooking stations on buffets, we aim to recreate the intimate feeling of a home kitchen, where you can watch your meal being prepared just for you,” he added.

Here are some of Qsina’s must-try dishes.

The former Café d’Asie previously started as an Asian restaurant serving food ala carte.

It later expanded into a full buffet type of establishment over the years.

Qsina is now offering both buffet and ala carte menus.

Its weekend dinner buffet is available every Friday and Sunday at P1,788 per person.

Qsina’s breakfast buffet is also available to customers every day.

An ala carte experience, meanwhile, can be availed every Sunday to Thursday at P950.

The Bellevue Manila is considered one of the first luxury accommodations to open in Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

Its parent company is the Bellevue Hotels and Resorts.