‘No visa, no problem’: DOT shares playful guide to Makati

The Department of Tourism (DOT)’s official marketing page joined the viral “United States of Makati” trend by promoting the city as an urban destination through a series of playful tourism cards.

“No visa, no problem! 😎” Tourism Philippines wrote in a Facebook post, encouraging travelers to “pack your bags, bring your Makati dollars, and start learning Makatinese” for their next urban adventure.

The cards jokingly present Makati as a “visa-free” destination, highlighting activities visitors can enjoy around the city, including gallery hopping, exploring weekend markets, cafe hopping, dining at various spots, going for a run, enjoying a staycation, watching the city lights and experiencing the nightlife.

One of the cards also reads, “be an OFW onsite Filipino workers,” playing on the jokes surrounding Makati and its reputation as a major business district.



The DOT’s post comes as the “United States of Makati” trend continues to gain traction online, with social media users playfully referring to the city as though it were a separate country.

The agency also joined in on the wordplay, listing its source as “Maryosep,” a playful reference to the Filipino expression “Sus, Maryosep.”

‘Makatinese’ and ‘Makati dollars’

The post prompted social media users to continue the fictional-country jokes in the comments section.

“Balita ko po marami din nagta-Tagalog jan,” one Facebook user quipped.

“Paano yung Makatinese?” another asked.

Others played along with the fictional currency, with one asking, “How much na po palitan ng MKD (Makati Dollars) to PHP?”

“Nice buti na lang visa free ang Makati,” another commenter wrote.

The jokes continued with one user writing, “Akala ko po Ninang source: Sogon,” a play on Sorsogon.

Make it Makati also encouraged tourists to visit the city.

“Pack light. Makati is ready to welcome you,” it wrote on Instagram.

The DOT’s post has since garnered 16,800 reactions, 3,800 shares, and over 420 comments on Facebook, as well as 13,700 likes and 478 comments on Instagram.

—With Rosette Adel