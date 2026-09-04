CDs make a comeback, boosting US recorded music revenue

A resurgence in CD demand helped power a nearly 7% increase in U.S. recorded music revenue in the first half of 2026, the Recording Industry Association of America said on Tuesday.

The jump underscores growing consumer interest in retro music formats, building on the revival of vinyl that has pushed more artists to release albums on the medium.

Here are some details:

U.S. recorded music revenue rose 6.9% from a year earlier to $6.0 billion in the first half of 2026, according to RIAA data.

Physical music revenue jumped 25.9% to $731.5 million, driven by a 58.6% increase in CD revenue and a 17.7% increase in vinyl revenue.

Streaming revenue rose 4.7% to $4.9 billion, remaining the largest source of recorded music revenue.

The results point to a “healthy, diversified marketplace” supporting continued investment in artists and new ways for audiences to experience music, RIAA VP of Research Matt Bass said.

Paid subscription revenue rose 6.4% to $3.4 billion in the first half of 2026.

—Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar