The Department of Labor and Employment’s National Capital Region Client Portal surprised Filipinos after hate messages appeared on its website on Monday, September 7.

Some Pinoys reported seeing the hate message when searching keywords such as “DOLE client portal” on a search engine on Monday.

The title showed the text: “i hope every single people in metro manila f****** dies.”

Instead of a proper meta description, the search result also displayed the following text: “hitler was right, all of you f****** jews should’ve died a long time ago. everybody deserves to be put into a gas chamber. especially manila n******. yall…”

The glitch was noticed by several Filipinos on Monday evening

“Is the DOLE website hacked?? What is going on?” a Reddit user wrote, adding a crying emoji.

The post garnered 3,600 upvotes and nearly 240 comments, with some users expressing concern over the government website’s cybersecurity.

“Na-hack ng edgy teenager ang DOLE? Paano pa mapagkakatiwalaan ang cybersecurity ng mga ‘yan? I opened the site and sabi, undergoing maintenance and security enhancements. Like, what? Talo pa kayo ng edgy teenager na nabasa ang Third Reich sa Wikipedia,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Kung ganiyan kadali ma-hack, parang hindi katiwa-tiwala mag-log-in sa ganiyan site ah, baka mamaya kung saan na napapapunta details mo,” another commented.

“Just another case of our government’s online infrastructure being s***. Kanina nga lang e, naghahanap ako ng official website nung tracker for LTO [Land Transportation Office] plate numbers, tapos sa official announcement nila last year, ‘ltotracker.com’ daw. Pag-visit ko, nagre-redirect sa Casino Plus,” a different Pinoy said.

Another Reddit user claimed that the website later displayed the following notice:

System Under Maintenance

The online portal is currently undergoing system maintenance and security enhancement. Services will be restored shortly.

Comment

by

u/Appropriate-Bath-285 from discussion in

Philippines

There has been no statement from DOLE regarding the reported hack. However, searching for the keywords “DOLE client portal” on Google no longer displays the title and meta description.

The DOLE-NCR Client Portal is a web-based platform where Filipinos can submit requests, applications, and reports, as well as access other online services provided by the agency.