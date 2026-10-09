Central Luzon diocese plans Laudato Si park, farms

The Catholic Diocese of San Jose in Nueva Ecija has launched an ecological park, turning its call to protect creation into a push for tree planting, farming and community action.

The “SJD Laudato Si Park” opened October 3 at the St. John Paul II Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy in Barangay Parang Mangga, closing the 2026 Season of Creation.

Bishop Samuel Agcaracar said the park reflects the diocese’s commitment to ecological conversion through environmental stewardship and collective action.

“The launching of SJD Laudato Si Park is a concrete expression of our commitment to ecological conversion,” Agcaracar said.

Nueva Ecija is an agricultural province, and ecological conversion “is only possible if we go back to the land, if we go back to the farms, if we once again restore the dignity of our farmers, the dignity of our workers,” the bishop said.

The diocese had earlier planted 500 seedlings on September 5 at Sitio Usok in Barangay Malasin, San Jose City, as part of its “SJD Laudato Si Farms” environmental initiative.

Agcaracar urged parishes and communities to unite to protect the environment and build a sustainable future for younger generations.

Before becoming bishop of San Jose in February 2026, he founded and led the SVD Laudato Si Farm, a 5.8-hectare eco-spirituality and agricultural center in Tagaytay City.