Basketball game on EDSA Busway catches motorists’ attention

Concerns were raised after several men were spotted playing basketball in what appeared to be the EDSA Carousel busway lane along EDSA.

Automotive publication VISOR posted dashcam footage, credited to Matt Tejano, showing the young men shooting hoops inside a lane enclosed by barriers.

The lane appeared to be reserved exclusively for buses operating along the EDSA Carousel, which has a dedicated lane for public transportation.

The post has garnered 1,600 likes and reactions, along with 53 comments from Facebook users, some of whom expressed concerns about the unauthorized activity.

“Kapag nakasagasa ng bola ang motorcycle… sigurado dead on the spot,” a Facebook user commented.

“Nakatingin ako sa daan, nasa busway pala ang kalokohan. Need talaga natin ng green spaces,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Actually, hindi lang diyan e… araw-araw ako dumadaan sa Balintawak, ang dami nakatira dun sa gitna ng busway, never pinapaalis minsan, may MMDA naman pero nganga,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Nadaanan ko ‘yang mga ‘yan kanina, wala ba sumasaway sa mga ‘yan,” another Facebook user wrote.

The EDSA Busway is reserved exclusively for EDSA Carousel buses traversing the major thoroughfare.

It may also be used by on-duty ambulances, fire trucks, and Philippine National Police (PNP) vehicles, as well as service vehicles performing busway-related duties, including construction, security, janitorial, and maintenance services.

The exclusive lane may also be used by the country’s highest-ranking government officials, namely the president, vice president, Senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives and chief justice.