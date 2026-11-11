Technovation makes Philippine debut, brings smoke-free discussions closer to consumers

The science behind smoke-free alternatives, their potential role in reducing smoking-related harm and the policies surrounding their use were among the issues raised at a gathering of experts and industry leaders in Manila on Tuesday, November 10.

PMFTC Inc., the Philippine affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), staged its “Technovation: Smoke-Free by PMFTC” summit on Tuesday, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The event brought together representatives from science, public health, technology and industry to exchange views on tobacco harm reduction.

Technovation’s Philippine edition was its first in the country since the summit began in 2018. Organizers also described it as the biggest edition so far, with hundreds of participants from different sectors taking part in discussions on the future of smoke-free alternatives.

In its event brief, PMI said its push toward a smoke-free future is backed by more than a decade of research and investment in technologies intended to develop and assess alternatives for adult nicotine consumers.

The company also pointed to the need for cooperation among policymakers, civil society and industry, particularly in making scientific information more accessible.

PMI’s smoke-free transformation

PMFTC President Zhenya Ivanov opened the summit by explaining why bringing Technovation to the Philippines was significant for the company.

“We have held conversations about science and innovation in different parts of the world. But bringing Technovation to Manila is special to us because the Philippines has an important role to play in our company’s transformation toward a smoke-free future. We want to share not just where we’re headed as a company, but also the science, technology and thinking behind this journey,” Ivanov said.

He was followed by a panel of Vassilis Gkatzelis, PMI President for East & Southeast Asia, Pacific and Global Travel Retail, who sat down with lawyer and television anchor Karen Jimeno for a fireside chat titled “From Vision to Impact.”

Their conversation touched on the company’s progress in shifting away from cigarettes and the role the Philippines could play in that transition.

Gkatzelis also spoke about how regulation can affect the adoption of smoke-free products, pointing to differences in how countries treat various nicotine product categories.

“What we have seen is that in countries where regulatory frameworks recognize that not all nicotine products are the same, we see a much faster transition to smoke-free alternatives,” Gkatzelis said.

“When you have the combination of access, information, right regulation, and proper enforcement, we see that cigarette smoking declines faster,” he added.

Science and public health perspectives

The health issues surrounding smoking and nicotine also took center stage in a panel titled “Science at the Center: Understanding Tobacco Harm Reduction.”

The panel brought together University of Louisville Professor Emeritus Brad Rodu, public health expert physician Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, psychiatrist Tomohiro Shirasaka and urologist Rogelio Varela Jr. PMI Head of Scientific Engagement for East Asia and Australia Yvonne Khoo moderated the discussion.

Among the topics raised were the role of scientific research, product development and regulation in efforts to address the health risks associated with cigarette smoking.

PMI representatives also addressed what they described as misconceptions about nicotine and smoking-related harm.

They noted that nicotine is addictive and not risk-free, while explaining that many of the harmful chemicals associated with smoking-related diseases are produced when tobacco is burned.

The panel also stressed the importance of giving adult smokers access to information about the differences between conventional cigarettes and non-combustible alternatives, while recognizing the need for proper safeguards.

Innovation and product development

Innovation was another major theme during the summit, with speakers looking at how new technologies and changing consumer preferences are reshaping industries.

Swedish trendspotter Magnus Lindkvist discussed the subject in a session titled “Disruptive Innovation: Why the Future Belongs to the Curious.” He spoke about the value of staying open to new ideas and recognizing changes that could shape the future.

PMI Vice President for Communications and Engagement Tommaso Di Giovanni also shared his views on what innovation should achieve, saying its value should be measured by its impact on people’s lives.

“The true measure of innovation is the positive difference it can make in people’s lives, not how advanced a technology is. At its best, innovation gives us the power to tackle complex challenges and turn scientific progress into progress for society,” he said.

PMFTC Senior Director for Smoke-Free Products Vickna Tharmalingam, meanwhile, introduced PMI’s multicategory smoke-free portfolio, including its induction-heated Iqos ILUMA i and Zyn nicotine pouches.

Her presentation, titled “Evolution of PMI’s Smoke-Free Products,” covered the company’s product development efforts and its growing range of alternatives for adult nicotine consumers.

Consumer education’s role

For Di Giovanni, the Philippine market is showing signs of growing interest in smoke-free products, particularly Iqos and Zyn.

In a roundtable interview with the members of the press, he said the company was seeing momentum in both categories but added that more could be done to encourage adult smokers to move away from cigarettes.

Di Giovanni pointed to the estimated 14 million Filipinos who continue to smoke, saying one way to accelerate the transition was to explain more clearly how combustible cigarettes differ from smoke-free alternatives.

He said the Philippines already had legislation covering these products, but consumers still needed clear and consistent information to understand the differences between the categories.

Di Giovanni explained that burning tobacco releases harmful chemical compounds, while products that do not involve combustion, such as heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches, produce lower levels of certain harmful chemicals.

He cited PMI’s findings that reductions in harmful chemical levels could reach 90 to 95%, depending on the product and the comparison.

He also acknowledged that smoke-free alternatives are not risk-free, stressing that quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether remains the best option for health.

“The clear message should be, these products are clearly not risk free, but they’re much, much better than cigarettes. So if you don’t quit, which is the best thing you can do for your health, switch to them,” Di Giovanni said.

He said making these distinctions easier to understand could help adult smokers “make more informed decisions.”

Policy, regulation and international experiences

Meanwhile, the panel, “Voices of Change: Advancing Harm Reduction Through Evidence and Experience,” focused on how different countries approach tobacco harm reduction.

The session featured Martin Cullip of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s Consumer Center, Rachmadin Ismail of Indonesian news outlet Tirto.id and PMFTC Director for Regulatory and Scientific Affairs lawyer Marco Santiago.

Moderated by PMFTC Communications Director lawyer John Peter Ferdinand Echiverri, the panel discussed regulations, consumer access and experiences from markets where tobacco harm reduction policies have been adopted.

The speakers also considered how lessons from these countries might apply to the Philippines, including the challenges of putting similar approaches into practice.

Collaboration for a smoke-free future

PMFTC Senior Director for Corporate Affairs lawyer Chita Herce closed the summit with a call for continued cooperation among government, industry and other stakeholders.

She said turning scientific advances into meaningful progress would require informed discussions, evidence-based policies, and responsible regulation.

“Science can open new possibilities. But we turn innovation into progress only when we work together,” Herce said.

“If today’s conversations have helped us better understand the science, consider new perspectives, or ask more informed questions, then I believe we’ve made a worthwhile start,” she added.

PMI said it has invested more than US $16 billion globally in smoke-free research and development since 2008. The company added that 99% of its adjusted R&D expenditure now goes to its smoke-free business, supported by more than 1,600 specialized R&D positions.

As of the third quarter of 2026, smoke-free products accounted for more than 40% of PMI’s total net revenues.

The company said its products were available in 110 markets and used by more than 43 million adults worldwide.