‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ trailer shows return of lovable rogue

The lovable rogue will be back for the sequel of “Peter Rabbit” and he is still the master of mischief.

Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have created a makeshift family. However, despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Columbia Pictures released the trailer of “Peter Rabbit 2: Runaway” last week.

Directed by Will Gluck, the new film stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, with Margot Robbie and James Corden as Peter Rabbit.

It is also written by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh.

The film is produced by Gluck, Zareh Nalbandian, Catherine Bishop and Jodi Hildebrand. Its executive producers are Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Hludzinski, Jason Lust, Emma Topping and Thomas Merrington.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” will be distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International in cinemas soon. —Rosette Adel

