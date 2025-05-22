‘Ikaw doc, tanong ka nang tanong’: Bretman Rock’s comment in Dr. Aivee’s vlog sends fans laughing

Influencers Bretman Rock and Mimiyuuuh exchanged playful banter with dermatologist Aivee Aguilar-Teo, who featured the duo in her latest YouTube vlog.

On May 15, the dermatologist known as “Doctor Aivee,“ shared a vlog titled “Aivee Tea with Bretman and Mimiyuuuh”, featuring a lighthearted “chikahan” session with the internet personalities.

A moment that amused many Filipinos was when Mimiyuuuh read a strip of paper bearing the question, “Ano ang beauty product na hindi mo kayang mawala sa inyong beauty routine?”

Bretman answered that he could not live without sunscreen in the Philippines, a sentiment Mimiyuuuh echoed, adding that she doesn’t even wear foundation.

Dr. Aivee then asked, “If you were to wear one makeup product only, and one, what is it?”

Bretman said he swears by mascara, proudly mentioning his naturally long lashes, while Mimiyuuuh chose concealer as her must-have.

The Q&A portion took a humorous turn when Bretman suddenly said, “Ikaw, Doc, tanong ka nang tanong,” while gesturing toward the dermatologist. Dr. Aivee quickly replied, “Blush!” prompting laughter from Mimiyuuuh in the background.

“Blush, blush!’ the dermatologist said. Mimiyuuuh, however, leaned back on the couch in amusement while Bretman carried the conversation.

The moment amused Filipinos, who quickly shared their reactions in the comments.

“Hahaha sobrang funny ni @BretmanRock,” a YouTube user wrote.

“AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAH LARO SI BRETMAN,” another YouTube user commented.

“AHAHAHAH ‘di ko kaya,” a different online user wrote.

“Sobrang funny,” another commented with laughing emojis.

Their exchange was also shared by Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital on social media, where it garnered 3,600 likes and reactions.

Last month, Bretman and Mimiyuuuh met in person for the first time. The meeting took place at an Aivee Clinic.

Both personalities are known for their humor and sass.