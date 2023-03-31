BSP: March annual inflation likely in 7.4%-8.2% range

Philippine annual inflation in March was expected to come in between 7.4% and 8.2%, with downward pressure seen from lower prices of petroleum and some food items, the central bank said on Friday, ahead of the release the data on April 5.

High inflation, which at 8.6% in February was well outside the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%, remains the top concern for monetary authorities, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Felipe Medalla reiterated earlier this week.

—Reporting by Enrico Dela CruzEditing by Ed Davies