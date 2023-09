The Philippines central bank expects to revert back to target inflation by the fourth quarter barring unforeseen shocks, the Deputy Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Francisco G Dakila Jr said on Tuesday.

The BSP remains ready to respond as necessary to any risks that threaten achievement of inflation target, he added.

