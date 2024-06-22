OceanaGold halts operations at Philippines mine after worker death

OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO has suspended operations at its Didipio mine in the Philippines for 24 hours after an employee died at the site, the Canadian miner said on Friday.

The employee was found unresponsive near the paste plant and could not be revived at the on-site medical clinic.

OceanaGold said an investigation into the incident was underway.

The mine produced 26,300 ounces of gold, about 28% of the company’s total gold production, in the first quarter of 2024.

Earlier this year, the Vancouver-based miner had sold 20% of its unit in Philippines through an initial public offering.

—Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas