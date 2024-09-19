Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit falls most

By
Reuters
-
September 19, 2024 - 1:56 PM
1262
Image by Squirrel_photos via Pixabay

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen143.720142.27-1.01
Sing dlr1.2991.295-0.31
Taiwan dlr32.04231.94-0.32
Korean won1334.4001329.6-0.36
Baht33.45033.325-0.37
Peso55.84055.715-0.22
Rupiah15340.00015330-0.07
Rupee83.75083.75+0.00
Ringgit4.2704.242-0.66
Yuan7.1037.078-0.36
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen143.720141.060-1.85
Sing dlr1.2991.319+1.55
Taiwan dlr32.04230.735-4.08
Korean won1334.4001288.000-3.48
Baht33.45034.165+2.14
Peso55.84055.388-0.81
Rupiah15340.00015395.000+0.36
Rupee83.75083.208-0.65
Ringgit4.2704.590+7.49
Yuan7.1037.098-0.08

 —Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR