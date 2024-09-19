Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit falls most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|143.720
|142.27
|-1.01
|Sing dlr
|1.299
|1.295
|-0.31
|Taiwan dlr
|32.042
|31.94
|-0.32
|Korean won
|1334.400
|1329.6
|-0.36
|Baht
|33.450
|33.325
|-0.37
|Peso
|55.840
|55.715
|-0.22
|Rupiah
|15340.000
|15330
|-0.07
|Rupee
|83.750
|83.75
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.270
|4.242
|-0.66
|Yuan
|7.103
|7.078
|-0.36
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|143.720
|141.060
|-1.85
|Sing dlr
|1.299
|1.319
|+1.55
|Taiwan dlr
|32.042
|30.735
|-4.08
|Korean won
|1334.400
|1288.000
|-3.48
|Baht
|33.450
|34.165
|+2.14
|Peso
|55.840
|55.388
|-0.81
|Rupiah
|15340.000
|15395.000
|+0.36
|Rupee
|83.750
|83.208
|-0.65
|Ringgit
|4.270
|4.590
|+7.49
|Yuan
|7.103
|7.098
|-0.08
—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru