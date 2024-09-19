Asian currencies weaken, Malaysian ringgit falls most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 143.720 142.27 -1.01 Sing dlr 1.299 1.295 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 32.042 31.94 -0.32 Korean won 1334.400 1329.6 -0.36 Baht 33.450 33.325 -0.37 Peso 55.840 55.715 -0.22 Rupiah 15340.000 15330 -0.07 Rupee 83.750 83.75 +0.00 Ringgit 4.270 4.242 -0.66 Yuan 7.103 7.078 -0.36 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 143.720 141.060 -1.85 Sing dlr 1.299 1.319 +1.55 Taiwan dlr 32.042 30.735 -4.08 Korean won 1334.400 1288.000 -3.48 Baht 33.450 34.165 +2.14 Peso 55.840 55.388 -0.81 Rupiah 15340.000 15395.000 +0.36 Rupee 83.750 83.208 -0.65 Ringgit 4.270 4.590 +7.49 Yuan 7.103 7.098 -0.08

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru