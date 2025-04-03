Most Asian currencies weaken after US tariffs

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|147.690
|149.24
|+1.05
|Sing dlr
|1.344
|1.3469
|+0.22
|Korean won
|1466.200
|1462.5
|-0.25
|Baht
|34.370
|34.41
|+0.12
|Peso
|57.197
|57.11
|-0.15
|Rupee
|85.498
|85.4975
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.468
|4.451
|-0.38
|Yuan
|7.304
|7.2681
|-0.49
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|147.690
|157.180
|+6.43
|Sing dlr
|1.344
|1.3652
|+1.58
|Taiwan dlr
|33.088
|32.781
|-0.93
|Korean won
|1466.200
|1472.300
|+0.42
|Baht
|34.370
|34.30
|-0.20
|Peso
|57.197
|58.076
|+1.54
|Rupiah
|16555.000
|16090.000
|-2.81
|Rupee
|85.498
|85.615
|+0.14
|Ringgit
|4.468
|4.468
|+0.00
|Yuan
|7.304
|7.2994
|-0.06
