Most Asian currencies weaken after US tariffs

By
Reuters
-
April 3, 2025 - 12:18 PM
156
US dollar bills. (The STAR/Edd Gumban)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen147.690149.24+1.05
Sing dlr1.3441.3469+0.22
Korean won1466.2001462.5-0.25
Baht34.37034.41+0.12
Peso57.19757.11-0.15
Rupee85.49885.4975+0.00
Ringgit4.4684.451-0.38
Yuan7.3047.2681-0.49
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen147.690157.180+6.43
Sing dlr1.3441.3652+1.58
Taiwan dlr33.08832.781-0.93
Korean won1466.2001472.300+0.42
Baht34.37034.30-0.20
Peso57.19758.076+1.54
Rupiah16555.00016090.000-2.81
Rupee85.49885.615+0.14
Ringgit4.4684.468+0.00
Yuan7.3047.2994-0.06

—Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR