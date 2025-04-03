Most Asian currencies weaken after US tariffs

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 147.690 149.24 +1.05 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3469 +0.22 Korean won 1466.200 1462.5 -0.25 Baht 34.370 34.41 +0.12 Peso 57.197 57.11 -0.15 Rupee 85.498 85.4975 +0.00 Ringgit 4.468 4.451 -0.38 Yuan 7.304 7.2681 -0.49 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 147.690 157.180 +6.43 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3652 +1.58 Taiwan dlr 33.088 32.781 -0.93 Korean won 1466.200 1472.300 +0.42 Baht 34.370 34.30 -0.20 Peso 57.197 58.076 +1.54 Rupiah 16555.000 16090.000 -2.81 Rupee 85.498 85.615 +0.14 Ringgit 4.468 4.468 +0.00 Yuan 7.304 7.2994 -0.06

—Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman