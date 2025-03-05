Philippine inflation at 2.1% in February

— Philippine annual inflation was 2.1 in February, below the previous month’s rate, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The increase in the consumer price index PHCPI=ECI in February, which was lower than the median forecast of a 2.6% rise in a Reuters poll, was mainly due to slower growth in prices of food and drinks, the agency said.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 2.4% in February from 2.6% in January.

