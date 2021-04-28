Kit Thompson earns accolades for best actor win at WorldFest-Houston international film festival

Celebrities congratulated actor Kit Thompson for bagging the “Best Actor” award in the Panorama Asia category of the recently concluded 54th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival for his role in “Belle Douleur.”

The 24-year-old actor bested other Japanese actors Hideyuki Kawahara and Yuh Kamiya who starred in the movie “Sin-Gone Irony.”

Thompson was credited for his “charming performance” in the 2019 drama-romance which he starred alongside veteran actress Mylene Dizon.

“Kit Thompson’s charming performance in ‘Belle Douleur’ was easy to fall in love with and earned him the Remi award for BEST ACTOR (Panorama Asia) at WorldFest 54!” the festival announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Thompson and Dizon were nominated for the best actor and best actress award at the festival’s Panorama Asia category.

However, it was Japanese actress Nao Hasegawa who won the best actress award for her performance in “Beautiful Lure.”

“Belle Douleur (Beautiful Pain)” is an iWant Original film that tells the story of Liz, a 45-year-old single psychologist, who meets Josh, a 20-year-old musician while in the process of clearing out her ancestral house.

It premiered at the 2019 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and won the audience choice award for full-length entries.

Thompson took to Instagram to express his gratitude to people who supported him in the movie.

“Everyone has their own turn. I honestly didn’t think I’d win best actor. I was already happy when I found out I was nominated for best actor,” he said.

“I’d like to thank my director @attyjoji for trusting me with your first feature film. Thank you for the patience and the time. Also, to my partner @missmylenedizon for guiding me, I wouldn’t have done it without you,” Thompson added.

“To @rubyruizzz and @rolandoinocencio for giving me the tools I needed for this project. How can I forget to thank the crew and the people who were a part of making this film,” the actor further said.

Fellow celebrities also lauded him for the achievement in the comments section.

“Congrats men!” Carlo Aquino commented with a clapping emoji.

“Congrats,” Bela Padilla wrote with a raising hands emoji.

“Nice!!!!” Arci Muñoz exclaimed.

“Congrats!!!!” Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5 winner Maureen Wroblewitz commented.

Thompson entered the showbiz industry through the “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4” in 2012.

He has since appeared in various television series and movies such as “Sino ang may sala?: Mea Culpa,” “#Y,” “MOMOL Nights” and “La Vida Lena.”